Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Australia’s under-16 social media ban: Age verification hurdles tested, Apple introduces new protections for kids – Tech Insider

Chris Keall
By
Technology Editor/Senior Business Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Australia is now halfway through the year-long build-up to implementing its under-16 social media ban. Photo / Getty Images

Australia is now halfway through the year-long build-up to implementing its under-16 social media ban. Photo / Getty Images

As Australia’s social media ban for under-16s looms, a preliminary report says there are “no significant technological barriers” to assessing someone’s age online.

Australia passed world-first legislation for a U16 social media ban on November 29 last year, with bipartisan support. It’s due to be implemented on December 10 this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business