School weapon incidents rise 80%, principals seek more support

Jaime Cunningham
By
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
3 mins to read

Secondary Principals’ Association president Louise Anaru says one weapon in a school is too many. Photo / 123RF

Secondary Principals' Association president Louise Anaru says one weapon in a school is too many. Photo / 123RF

Principals are seeking more support after a major spike in students bringing weapons to schools.

Figures released under the Official Information Act show 526 students were stood down, suspended or excluded for using or having a weapon at school last year.

That’s about 80% more than in 2018 – when

