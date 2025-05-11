Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

What secondary teachers need from the education Budget – Chris Abercrombie

By Chris Abercrombie
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Education Minister Erica Stanford faces mounting pressure ahead of a high-stakes Budget for schools. Photo / Getty Images

Education Minister Erica Stanford faces mounting pressure ahead of a high-stakes Budget for schools. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Chris Abercrombie
Chris Abercrombie is the president of PPTA Te Wehengarua, the union of 21,000 secondary teachers.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Education Minister Erica Stanford announced $53 million for teacher registration fees, highlighting a larger teacher crisis.
  • Only 249 families have benefited from the FamilyBoost childcare policy, far short of the promised 21,000.
  • Teachers face increasing student needs, with 74% reporting worsening behaviour, stressing the need for more support.

The Budget is coming, and with it comes the wringing of hands and gnashing of teeth from all corners of Parliament.

With education policy as a cornerstone of the coalition agreement, it is likely that both Education Minister Erica Stanford and Associate Minister

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand