Christchurch child brings BB gun to school, fires shots at peers

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
An inquiry is underway after a child brought a BB gun to Knights Stream School in Christchurch earlier this month. Photo / George Heard

A Christchurch primary school is under scrutiny after a child brought a BB gun onto school grounds and fired shots at peers.

Principal of Knights Stream School in Halswell, Mike Molloy told the Herald about the incident which happened on November 14.

“The school recently addressed an incident involving an airsoft gun that was brought onto school property by a student and discharged by multiple students,” Molloy said.

Police also said they were notified of an incident involving a BB gun at a school in Halswell.

Molloy said once staff became aware of the situation, the gun was immediately confiscated.

He said they were not aware of any injuries that may have resulted from the incident.

“Following the incident, the school notified the community, with more detailed information shared with families of students known to be directly involved or affected,” said Molloy.

Knights Stream School is working with police after a child brough a BB gun into school before firing shots at peers. Photo / George Heard
Since then, the school has also implemented increased adult supervision during break times. Molloy said they’re also working with students to reinforce the culture of safety, respect and positive behaviour.

An independent consultant has also been engaged to assess the school’s response.

“We are also being provided with advice and support from the Police and the Ministry of Education,” Molloy said.

He also revealed they’re taking this incident as an opportunity to strengthen and reinforce the importance of well-being across the school.

“Specific questions or concerns raised by parents are being addressed on a case-by-case basis.”

The school would not comment further on the specifics of the incident, or the students involved out of respect for the privacy of the individuals involved.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.


