A mob of deer are on the loose in a residential Christchurch suburb, reportedly damaging a vehicle, fences and galloping through backyards.

Locals have taken to social media reporting at least three deer are causing havoc in the Halswell area,

One resident shared an image of one of the deer galloping down the middle of a road, with the caption; “Has someone lost a deer?”

Another said; “We’ve just come home to a broken fence, a clump of deer hair and deer prints... I’m a little gutted I wasn’t home to see it.”