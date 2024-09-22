Advertisement
Herd of deer on the loose in Christchurch suburb of Halswell damage vehicle, fences

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
A mob of deer are on the loose in a residential Christchurch suburb, reportedly damaging a vehicle, fences and galloping through backyards.

Locals have taken to social media reporting at least three deer are causing havoc in the Halswell area,

One resident shared an image of one of the deer galloping down the middle of a road, with the caption; “Has someone lost a deer?”

Another said; “We’ve just come home to a broken fence, a clump of deer hair and deer prints... I’m a little gutted I wasn’t home to see it.”

The herd of three deer were captured on security footage galloping through a person’s driveway. Photo / Supplied
“I was driving down Kennedys Bush Rd when I saw them jump out of someone’s back yard... Got the fright of my life,” another replied.

A police spokesperson said they had received a couple of reports of deer being seen in the Halswell area this afternoon.

“One of those related to a car hitting a deer, however, the deer ran off into bushes. The car driver was okay, their car was a bit damaged,” police said.

“Animal Control has been advised at this stage, who will call police for further assistance if they require it.”

The herd of three deer were captured on security footage galloping through a person’s driveway.

One resident shared an image of one of the deer galloping down the middle of a road, with the caption; “Has someone lost a deer?” Photo / Supplied
Police received a call this afternoon that a car had hit a deer in Halswell, causing damage to the car. Photo / Supplied
