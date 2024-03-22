A student has been injured in an attack at an Auckland school that a parent believes could have involved a knife.

Police visited the North Shore high school at around 1.15pm yesterday after receiving reports of an assault.

The incident involved two students, police confirmed.

“One person has received minor injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate the second person involved, however police do not believe there is a wider risk in relation to this incident.”

Paramedics also attended with Hato Hone St John saying its staff “assessed and treated one patient in a minor condition at the scene”.

One parent with two boys at the school said her sons heard a student in year 13 had been attacked by another year 13 student with a knife.

An email sent by the school to parents yesterday confirmed there had been an alleged assault involving two students.

“As a result, we involved relevant authorities, and our school health and safety protocols were followed,” the school headmaster said.

“Both boys are home and safe.”

The headmaster said all students and staff were safe after the incident. Authorities called to respond to the incident had confirmed it had not been necessary to put the school into lockdown.



