The mother of the 17-year-old said she found out through a text from her daughter.

“The first I heard of it I had got a message from my daughter to say that someone was shooting at them ... I was horrified,” she said.

“My daughter called her brother for help, and the boy started threatening him with the gun too, so both of my children were involved.”

A screenshot shows the moment an Invercargill student was shot at on school grounds, October 23, 2024. Photo / Supplied

In a panic, the mother rang the school to find out what was going on. She said the school initially had no idea what had happened.

“The school called back and said the girls were shaken but fine and happy to go back to class... that was that sorted in their opinion,” she said.

Feeling “peeved off”, she phoned the mother of the 16-year-old, who said she had “no idea” that anything had happened.

“The school hadn’t even contacted the other student’s parent ... that’s when we became angry at the school’s lack of response,” said the mother.

“Our daughters were shot at and hit - and the school didn’t even do anything.”

Two girls were shot at with a BB gun before class at Invercargill's James Hargest College on October 23, 2024. Photo / Facebook

The mother of the 16-year-old said her daughter was hit in the head and on the leg, while the other teen was hit in the chest - and described it as “traumatic”.

“You expect your child to be safe at school,” she said.

“You don’t expect to send your child to school and then get a message that they’re getting shot at, especially here in New Zealand,” added the first mother.

In response, James Hargest College Principal Mike Newell told the Herald the item used “was a $2 shop toy”.

“This was not an incident that put students at significant risk which would require a lockdown response,” he said in a statement.

While the mothers understood the weapon was not “excessively dangerous”, they’re concerned by the way the situation has been handled.

“It fires us up when we see other schools in the news go into full lockdown for situations involving fake guns and at this school, an actual weapon was used and there was no response,” said the mother of the 17-year-old.

They’re also upset at the school’s communication since the incident.

“Why isn’t there a standard procedure for schools to follow in this situation, at the very least communication to all pupils for what is appropriate behaviour?,” the mother of the 16-year-old said.

She also felt the school did little to investigate the matter and had no idea that both of her children, her son and daughter, had been affected. The school also wouldn’t specify what punishments were in place for the boys involved, she said.

“It just feels like this whole situation has been swept under the carpet, there was no follow-up emails from the school about correct behaviour on campus or anything,” said the mother.

Police said they have been made aware of the incident and have spoken with the families involved.

“The school is also dealing with the matter internally,” said a police spokesperson.

Newell told the Herald due to privacy the school can’t give specific details, but “our school disciplinary processes were followed which resulted in serious consequences”.

He added incidents were reported to the Ministry of Education on a “case by case” basis.

In response to allegations the situation was “swept under the rug”, Newell said he disagreed.

“But we acknowledge the way the parents feel. The JHC board and staff take their responsibilities for student safety seriously,” he said.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.

