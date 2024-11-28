“It fires us up when we see other schools in the news go into full lockdown for situations involving fake guns and at this school, an actual weapon was used and there was no response,” said the mother of the 17-year-old.
They’re also upset at the school’s communication since the incident.
“Why isn’t there a standard procedure for schools to follow in this situation, at the very least communication to all pupils for what is appropriate behaviour?,” the mother of the 16-year-old said.
She also felt the school did little to investigate the matter and had no idea that both of her children, her son and daughter, had been affected. The school also wouldn’t specify what punishments were in place for the boys involved, she said.
“It just feels like this whole situation has been swept under the carpet, there was no follow-up emails from the school about correct behaviour on campus or anything,” said the mother.
Police said they have been made aware of the incident and have spoken with the families involved.