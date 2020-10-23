Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Editorial: Weddings evolve to something old, something new

2 minutes to read

A woman in a bridal dress poses after a mock wedding during the partial lifting of restrictions amid the Covid -19 pandemic in La Paz, Bolivia. AP Photo / Juan Karita

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

It seems to that the Big Day is not so big anymore - just one more thing laid low by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

As the Weekend Herald reports today, a trend is emerging

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.