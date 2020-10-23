Editorial: NZ sets a relaxed example, a world away from America's bear pit

Newly re-elected Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / AP file

EDITORIAL

With New Zealand having just been through an election with three women in leadership roles, it is easy to take that representation for granted.

And perhaps that's the point.

We have had three female prime ministers. We have got past celebrating such breakthroughs and now consider female leadership as normal business. We take it in our relaxed stride.

Having Jacinda Ardern in charge of Labour, Judith Collins heading National and Marama Davidson co-fronting the Greens, did not mean a lack of aggressive, tough or controversial moments during the campaign.

Even so, there were policy discussions and some humour in the debates and the final speeches on election night were civil, even conciliatory.

As the United States election has been taking place at the same time, it is hard not to compare the two experiences.

The American version has, at times, resembled a bear pit occupied by two elderly grizzlies, one repeatedly roaring and the other reluctant but, nonetheless, belligerent when baited.

US President Donald Trump dances after heaping opprobrium on his opposition at a campaign rally in Gastonia, North Carolina. AP Photo / Nell Redmond

Democratic candidate Joe Biden's contribution to the tension has been limited to some hard, unsparing dissections of President Donald Trump's character and policies, a bit of ursa-prodding in the first debate, and an exasperated but memorable "will you shut up, man" throwaway line.

On the other hand, Trump's conduct and rhetoric has had little in common with the behaviour of most leaders in major industrialised countries. Shielded by the power of his office, he regularly channels a schoolyard bully throwing stones and makes the most powerful nation on earth look embarrassingly small when he does so.

The US media, with some exceptions, struggles to bluntly confront and call out Trump over statements that would end the careers of many other politicians.

Women have been a particular target, even as female voters shape up as the biggest thorn in his side for his re-election hopes.

On Sunday, Trump continued his ongoing attacks on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, whom he has said "wants to be a dictator" and called a "lock-up queen". Whitmer was this month the target of a domestic terrorism plot foiled by the FBI which involved plans to kidnap her and put her on "trial" over her coronavirus restrictions.

During a rally in her state, Trump blasted Whitmer for her Covid-19 approach - even as new US daily case numbers hit levels not seen for two months. "You've got to get your governor to open up your state. And get your schools open."

As the crowd started chanting "lock her up!" - a replay of the calls against Hillary Clinton in 2016 - Trump smirkingly said: "Lock them all up."

Trump has a long history of attacking female opponents in personal terms and that disrespectful behaviour gives permission to, or enables, allies who cling to similar views as infants cling to comfort blankets.

Last Saturday, a Republican official introducing Trump in Georgia mockingly mangled vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris' first name - something the President has also done.

"Kamala? Kamala? Kamala-mala-mala? I don't know. Whatever," said Senator David Perdue, who serves alongside Harris on a Senate committee.

Trump has called Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, incompetent, a communist and "this monster". Harris is trying to become the first US female vice-president, after Clinton's attempt to be the first female president.

Trump does not appear to be helping himself.

He is on the wrong end of a widening gender gap which, according to polling, is 23 points in favour of his rival among suburban women in swing states.

It all seems a world - and a time warp - away from politics in New Zealand. We should be thankful for that.