Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Editorial: Opposition benches await the vanquished post election-2020

3 minutes to read

A pensive National Party leader Judith Collins on the campaign trail in Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

NZ Herald

EDITORIAL

While much of this week has rightly focused on the resounding success of the Labour Party and similarly-minded cohorts the Greens, attention will eventually turn to the shape of the Opposition.

How can the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.