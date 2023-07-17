Cutts mini mart was ram-raided in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

During the holiday weekend seven Christchurch shops were burgled, including three in ram raids.

Crime is one of the top election issues and police data last week give some foundation to public perceptions that ram-raiding has got out of hand.

Police figures show there were at least 388 “ram-raid-style events” in a six-month period to the end of May. That compared with last year, when police recorded 516 ram raids nationwide.

Of the ram raids this year, 99 were still unsolved. Police said there had been 218 prosecutions for ram raids, while 86 young people were referred to Police Youth Services.

Since December 1, police say there have been 14,215 prosecutions and 1429 youth referrals for retail crime overall. Police estimate such crime costs retailers $1 billion annually.

It has been an unsettling, uncertain, costly and at times traumatic and dangerous period for small business owners and employees and their communities.

The police have focused on what they can, which is prevention and catching culprits.

And from a bad experience they shouldn’t have had to go through, some outlets have emerged into a more protected space.

Police assistant commissioner Chris de Wattignar said 472 stores previously ram-raided or hit in an aggravated robbery had upgraded security under the Police Retail Crime Prevention Programme. Another 159 had been approved.

The security upgrades included installations of 448 fog cannons, 356 security sirens and 388 CCTV systems or system improvements.

He said retailers were “better equipped, better advised, and helping investigations”.

“[We’re] deploying all the resources we have to tackle this kind of crime from all angles. We know the impact this has on communities and we are determined to play our part.”

While widespread security prevention isn’t what anyone would ideally want, it’s a practical response to reality and plays an ongoing role in store safety.

The pandemic and economic downturn have created extra pressures on society: attacks plundering shops are no surprise. Costs on families remain high and could worsen.

Ram raids have been much higher in the past two years than before the Covid-19 pandemic. The 516 ram raids last year were mostly carried out by people under 18.

Public worry about such crime has been a key part of the election campaign and an issue heavily shadowing the Government.

It has put $15 million into support for the Retail Crime Prevention Programme, which includes trying to help young offenders get onto a better path.

Aside from security measures, there’s been targeted cost of living relief. Finding a way to get grocery bills down for families seems an urgent task.

At present, though, the Government is an easy focus for people’s anger on a range of problems. The Herald ran an investigation on crime last month and whether political claims on it stack up.

Yesterday Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced new measures that continue a multi-strand approach.

It will be an offence to use children for crime and posting online behaviour that involves offending will be an extra factor in sentencing.

The Family Court will be able to require young people from the age of 10 who commit offences to undertake community activities or programmes. Victims will be entitled to attend family group conferences for children over 10.

And an extra $26 million would go on police recruitment for “in-court work”.

Public exasperation over regular attacks has been building, and National and Act have concentrated on punishment-focused responses. Longer sentences, the return of three strikes, and more prisons have been proposed. Act wants 17-year-olds dealt with in adult courts.

This may just be a difficult and costly period the country can emerge from to a better state next year.

But people get to a point where patience is limited for nuanced solutions, and those that are easy to grasp can appeal more.

