Editorial: Ram raids keep smashing into election campaign

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Cutts mini mart was ram-raided in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

During the holiday weekend seven Christchurch shops were burgled, including three in ram raids.

Crime is one of the top election issues and police data last week give some foundation to public perceptions

