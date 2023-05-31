Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Is this Government soft on crime and hard of hearing?

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Auckland police investigate a ram-raid at a dairy in Sunnynook. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Auckland police investigate a ram-raid at a dairy in Sunnynook. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Editorial

It’s near impossible for a government to defend itself against the accusation of being “soft on crime”.

No sooner than tabling evidence to claim otherwise, a shocking and high-profile crime sweeps such defences aside.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand