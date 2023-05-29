Editorial: Little progress in tit-for-tat politics

Christopher Luxon at the Birkenhead Bowling Club. Photo / Alex Burton

EDITORIAL

Labour has used its initial election policy announcements to emphasise continuity and stability.

First came a pledge not to adjust the Superannuation eligibility age. That was followed by a move, if it is re-elected, to make the Government’s apprenticeship scheme permanent.

As an administration running on its record, Labour has to accentuate the positive and present changes as part of ongoing governing, which makes them seem almost routine.

Keeping the apprenticeship scheme is actually significant because it represents a long-term approach to upskill young people, with the added hope of reducing skill shortages. It’s a practical policy with planning involved, rather than a short-term move.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to media during Labour Party Congress at Te Papa in Wellington. Photo / Hagen Hopkins, Getty Images

But it’s not a new idea. The scheme came in as a pandemic economic response in 2020 and pays employers $500 a month per apprentice for two years. Its cost would be $420 million over four years.

The election promise allowed Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to make feel-good populist statements on Sunday at Labour’s Congress, such as “the trades are a great career opportunity and we will back you all the way”, and the country should be where “everyone who works hard can get ahead”.

The Government can also tie this in with boosts for education in the Budget under the banner of “investing in our future”.

Is it getting enough momentum from its careful moves, though? Where are the smart, new ideas to impress people?

In contrast, National is more energetically chasing announcement splashes and indulged in some publicity-bombing on Labour’s big weekend - reacting to the Superannuation pledge and releasing its updated housing policy, having already teased it last week.

National has flirted with drama and controversy in its pitch to voters. With its housing pitch, it has been accused of flip-flopping.

The efficacy of this approach will gradually become apparent, depending on how much volatility people are comfortable with in this campaign, and what kind of leadership voters want. And also whether issues such as tax cuts or reform and changes to Super are still politically toxic.

Labour wants to present itself as the more responsible party, while still being willing to throw some elbows with political digs.

A letter from Housing Minister Megan Woods to National’s leadership took the tone of “doing the right thing” by offering to compromise while ensuring the Opposition took a toll for breaking an agreement on density.

“Your change in position removes that certainty, so I am keen to explore if that can be regained, in the interests of councils, developers, property owners and aspiring homeowners,” Woods wrote, adding: “I am committed to turning around the housing crisis we inherited.”

Hipkins said: “The fact that they are walking away ... from the bipartisan approach suggests that they’re more interested in the politics than they are in building new houses.”

The two parties are also sniping over Superannuation with Labour trying to highlight its opponents’ plans by saying it will stick with the status quo.

At the moment, the messy campaign carries on, with neither side convincing enough.