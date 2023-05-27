Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Claire Trevett: Labour got exactly what it wanted - a war with National over superannuation

Claire Trevett
By
6 mins to read
Labour leader Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni at the Labour Party Congress at Te Papa. Photo / Getty

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni at the Labour Party Congress at Te Papa. Photo / Getty

As far as campaign policies go, Labour’s announcement it will keep the super age at 65 was the most underwhelming in some time – but it got them exactly what they wanted, and that is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics