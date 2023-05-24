Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Editorial: Covid-19 still has capacity to challenge us

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Paul Simon performing onstage during the 2015 Nearness Of You Benefit Concert in New York City. Photo / Ilya S. Savenok, Getty Images, File

Paul Simon performing onstage during the 2015 Nearness Of You Benefit Concert in New York City. Photo / Ilya S. Savenok, Getty Images, File

EDITORIAL

News of musician Paul Simon’s sudden onset of a potentially career-ending affliction will be met with sadness, especially for those of a generation whose lives he soundtracked.

Simon, 81, has told the Sunday Times

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand