Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Claire Trevett: Chris Hipkins right to ditch wealth tax as polls put Labour at tipping point

Claire Trevett
By
7 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to the media following his speech on the Government's foreign policy.

OPINION

Tomorrow, Labour leader Chris Hipkins will tiptoe into his election campaign when he unveils Labour’s billboard and election slogan in Auckland.

Thus far, the spirit of Hipkins has been the reverse of former Labour

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics