Editorial: It’s time to ramp up the response to violent boy-racer meets

EDITORIAL

The violent disorder over the weekend at a “boy-racer” meet should kick the Police Minister into gear and push him to get tougher on anti-social road users.

Four police cars were damaged – including one that was reversed into at speed – during what officers described as a “hostile and violent” event in Hamilton on Saturday.

Police are hunting for the driver of the vehicle, but no doubt are getting very little co-operation from the others who gathered (an alleged organiser of the meet-up reposted the video to social media and said he “hoped the [officers] got whiplash”).

The fact the meeting was described as the “Hamilton invasion” tells you all you need to know about the intentions of at least some participants.