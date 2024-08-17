Inspector Neil Faulkner said police initially received reports of a “large gathering of cars” at the intersection of Horotiu Road and Great South Rd, at about 2.15am.

“Attending staff initially dispersed the crowds and the vehicles moved on to converge near the Base in Northgate.”

Faulkner said the crowd became “hostile” towards police and officers were put at “serious risk” by the crowd due to the increasingly violent behaviour.

“In one instance, a vehicle allegedly reversed at speed towards a police car, which staff were standing in front of.

Police have released images of the ute involved, with the two people inside the vehicle.

“The behaviour towards police was dangerous and it was fortunate that no staff or other members of the public were injured.

“Dashcam and video footage of the activity would also assist ongoing inquiries and those in possession of any footage are asked to provide that to police.”

Videos have been posted online, including one that captured the moment a white flat-deck ute rammed into the back of a police car.

The video then shows a police officer running up to the passenger side window and striking it.

Footage has emerged online of a ute ramming a police car during a boy-racer meet-up in Hamilton.

The act was met with shock and cheers from the disorderly crowd as the ute sped away.

An alleged organiser of the meet-up reposted the video to social media and said he “hoped the [officers] got whiplash”.

“[They] spent the whole night man-handling people out of their cars for not having the right licence or not wearing seatbelts,” the person claimed.

Footage posted to social media showed hundreds of participants and multiple police cars and officers attempting to shut the event down.

Organisers encouraged participants to hold their ground, claiming the police could “not move them on”.

It comes after a swathe of crackdowns on anti-social driving behaviour across the country.

In April, Auckland police targeted the “Auckland invasion” event which led to 209 fines, 28 green and pink stickers, and five arrests.

Six cars were impounded and six people were forbidden to drive during “Operation Tread” which took place in Quay Street in central Auckland, Westgate, Onehunga, the North Shore, and near Mangatāwhiri.

Eleven people were also caught drink-driving after 1703 breath tests on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

One person blew nearly four times the legal limit.

