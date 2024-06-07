Two police officers suffered injuries when they were pelted with rocks and bottles while attending a large car meet in Levin. Video / Supplied

The man behind a large, violent boy racer event in Levin has told the Police Minister to “get f****d” in response to calls for tougher laws - and vowed to invade the town again.

Two police officers were injured after they were pelted with rocks, bottles and bricks while responding to the meet-up on Saturday night. About 30 police officers, armed with riot shields, were on the scene where more than 200 cars and their occupants had gathered.

Attendees themselves were also injured, with at least one man getting hit by a car as it did a burnout while others set off firecrackers.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said he planned to raise the possibility of introducing legislation about impounding cars with the Minister of Transport. Mitchell believed current legislation allowed seized cars to be returned after some time.

“I want to seize the vehicles and keep them,” Mitchell said.

“I think that would be a real deterrent if these boy racers realise that [if] they come out, they’re actually going to lose their vehicles.”

The organiser of the Levin event told 1News at Six the boy racers were “here to stay” and told Levin residents: “Watch out for your intersections because we’re coming back.”

Asked his opinion on Mitchell’s comments on law changes, the man said: “I’d tell him to get f****d, honestly.”

Mitchell has spoken about how respect for police officers has declined and said he wanted that turned around.

The organiser also said they would buy new cars if the police seized and crushed theirs. He also claimed he and other car enthusiasts would not have meet-ups in the street if they had somewhere specifically for burnouts and skids.

‘Miracle nobody killed’ - witness

A resident with a bird’s eye view of the car-meet chaos in the town at the weekend thought he was watching a tragedy unfold.

Guy Morgan said it was a miracle no one watching the burnouts was killed.

Not only were the crowd that circled the main State Highway 1 intersection in Levin in danger of being hit by the out-of-control sliding cars, but at least 15 people had managed to climb up on to shop facades.

Morgan, who is retired, said he was woken by the crowd and the sound of tyres exploding about 3am on Sunday. He could only watch on and pray that nobody got hurt.

“There was a guy hanging out the window and he could have easily been cut in half. It was that moronic.

“It was like watching Russian roulette. I was just waiting to hear the ambulance. You’d be lucky to get away with a broken hip.”

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden, covering Levin, claimed those who gathered were from out of town and said antisocial behaviour was a growing problem nationwide.

“I don’t think you’d go anywhere in New Zealand without experiencing [this] or most districts having this sort of problem ... and it was Levin’s turn on Saturday night,” Wanden said.

“It’s extremely concerning that they feel that they need to raise it to that sort of next level,” Wanden said.

“I mean, there’s a heck of a lot of difference between doing a few burnouts and then throwing things and being aggressive and violent towards police and the community.”

Wanden said there were tyre marks and rubber left on the road after the gathering, but it was the injuries and behaviour that had left the community reeling.

“None of us like to see antisocial or disorderly behaviour in our communities.

“These people just need to be car enthusiasts rather than antisocial disorderly people ... we don’t need this and they should have a better mindset that they don’t need to do that sort of thing.”

Police Inspector Ross Grantham said his officers were put at serious risk by the aggressive behaviour of many involved on Saturday night.

One attendee who was arrested was allegedly found carrying a flick knife, and another was allegedly wearing a stab-proof vest.

“This is incredibly concerning, as it indicates that the crowd was not just car enthusiasts, but included people out to deliberately provoke, aggravate and endanger,” Grantham said.

Six cars were impounded, one person was arrested for disorderly behaviour and another for obstruction.

