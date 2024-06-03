Two police officers suffered injuries after they were pelted with rocks and bottles while attending the scene of a large car meet in Levin overnight. Video / Supplied

Levin’s mayor says police were vastly outnumbered at a car meet which turned violent over the weekend, where officers carrying riot shields were pelted with objects by an angry mob of boy racers.

The event has been labelled “totally senseless”, sparking concerns over the emergency service resourcing for regional New Zealand.

More than 200 cars containing multiple passengers gathered in a car park and did burnouts on Bath St about 8pm on Saturday.

Video of the event has circulated online, showing police responding with riot shields, as they are pelted by objects from the crowd.

Another video shows a man getting swiped to the ground by a car doing a burnout, while other appear to show people lighting fireworks.

Two police officers were injured.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden said “anti-social behaviour” was a growing problem nationwide.

“I don’t think you’d go anywhere in New Zealand without experiencing [this] or most districts having this sort of problem... and it was Levin’s turn on Saturday night.

“Most of those people that arrived in our town were from outside the area, but this is where they congregated.”

“It’s extremely concerning that they feel that they need to raise it to that sort of next level,” Wanden said.

“I mean, there’s a heck of a lot of difference between doing a few burnouts and then throwing things and being aggressive and violent towards police and the community.”

Six cars were impounded by police, one person was arrested for disorderly behaviour, and another was arrested for obstruction.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden signs the MoU with his Wellington colleagues.

“I think it was totally senseless,” Wanden said.

He would be having conversations with police on how to reduce the behaviour, but said police lacked resources.

“It’s pretty hard when you’ve only got 30 policemen and that’s a heck of a lot more than we would normally have in our town on a Saturday night to try and disperse a crowd of that size, which from what I understand was 200 to 300 people.

“Police are caught between a rock and a hard place in terms of having to deal with that sort of behaviour but try and minimise the impact that it’s having on community and themselves.”

Wanden said there were tyre marks and rubber left on the road following the gathering, but it was the injuries and behaviour that had left the community reeling.

“None of us like to see antisocial or disorderly behaviour in our communities.

“These people just need to be car enthusiasts rather than antisocial disorderly people... we don’t need this and they should have a better mindset that they don’t need to do that sort of thing.”

Manawatū area commander Inspector Ross Grantham said around 30 police staff were deployed to the area of the car meet in the centre of town.

Police were put at serious risk due to the aggressive behaviour of many of those involved, Grantham said.

“The convoy of vehicles then converged at the intersection of Queen St and State Highway 57, before attempting to do burnouts at this location.

“Police staff managed to disrupt the activity and move them on, but not before patrol cars were kicked by bystanders, who also threw bottles at the cars,” Grantham said.

A man arrested for obstruction was found to have a flick knife in his possession.

The fleet of vehicles then moved to Miro St in Otaki, where they performed more burnouts.

“Police chose to avoid actively engaging at this location, given it was an industrial cul de sac which would have posed further risk to our staff,” Grantham said.

The group then headed back to the intersection of SH57 and Tavistock Rd in Levin, where they blocked the road and did more burnouts.

“A police patrol attempted to drive through the group to disrupt them. However, the observing crowd turned on the officers, kicking and bottling the car.

“The side window of the patrol vehicle was smashed,” Grantham said.

Officers on foot, armed with protective shields, attempted to disperse the crowd. When officers turned into Oxford St, the crowd had grown significantly and turned violent.

“People threw bottles, rocks, and bricks at the retreating police... Two officers received minor injuries from items hitting their legs.

“A man arrested during this time for disorderly behaviour was allegedly wearing a stab-proof vest and carrying a large knife,” Grantham said.

“This is incredibly concerning, as it indicates that the crowd was not just car enthusiasts, but included people out to deliberately provoke, aggravate and endanger.

“Police absolutely understand the stress and concern illegal and antisocial street racing causes members of the community, and we are committed to disrupting this activity by breaking it up when it occurs and holding offenders to account.

“However, this is an example of how incredibly dangerous these situations can become, and I’m very proud of my staff who put themselves in harm’s way,” Grantham said.

Grantham called the incident “entirely unacceptable”.

Anyone with information can report it to police via the 105 phone service and provide as much detail as possible.



