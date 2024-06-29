Across the three areas, 22 vehicles were impounded, more than 400 fines were issued, and 62 vehicles were either pink or green stickered due to compliance issues.

Eleven people were either arrested or summonsed for matters including breach of bail, warrant to arrest, and driving issues.

Acting Canterbury District Commander Lane Todd said several “skid meets” were disrupted and closed down.

“It seems like some groups haven’t got the message yet – we’re ready and waiting for you, and we’re going to be taking action.”

The police Eagle helicopter was called in to deal with a fleeing driver travelling at dangerous speeds in Manawatū.

Police impounded 22 vehicles at boy racer meets across the country last night. Photo / NZ Police

At 11.30pm, a police patrol spotted the vehicle travelling at more than twice the speed limit along Tremaine Ave, Palmerston North.

Police said the Eagle tracked the vehicle and guided officers to an address in the suburb of Highbury, where two people had abandoned the car and fled on foot.

They were arrested without incident when they were found hiding behind an outbuilding.

The vehicle was impounded and the driver, a 20-year-old man, is due to appear in Palmerston North District Court today on charges including dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving with excess breath alcohol.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham said the havoc wreaked by this anti-social behaviour could be tragic.

“Unfortunately, our staff see the other side of this equation all too often.

“We’re the ones having to visit families and deliver awful news about their loved ones being involved in serious incidents resulting in injury or death.”

Christopher Junior (CJ) Holmes had his leg amputated at Hutt Hospital after he was accidentally bowled over by a skidding car in Foxton.

Christopher Junior (CJ) Holmes, 15, was out with his sister, Ella, and a crowd of 30 people doing burnouts and skids at Himatangi Block Rd, Foxton, on June 16.

At about 1.15am, a friend of CJ’s was “mid-skid” when they lost control of their car. The Year 11 student tried running away but went in the wrong direction and the driver accidentally clipped CJ’s right leg with the vehicle’s towbar and bowled him.

CJ’s right leg had to be amputated below the knee.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.