The Police Association says boy racer meetups like one last night dubbed the “Hamilton invasion” are becoming increasingly violent and it’s now a matter of time until someone is killed.
Association president Chris Cahill says the events have evolved from mere gatherings where participants engage in dangerous driving, to deliberately orchestrated incidents aimed at provoking and attacking police officers.
He is calling on the courts to send a clear message to anyone convicted of violent offending like that seen overnight in Hamilton.
Cahill said there was a growing threat posed by boy racer meetups. They were increasingly becoming organised events focused on violence rather than just reckless driving.
“They’re going beyond motor vehicle meets, where people just break the law in a driving manner that actually become deliberate events where they assault police, attack police.”
“In one instance, a vehicle allegedly reversed at speed towards a police car, which staff were standing in front of. Video of the incident shows officer being forced to jump to safety to avoid being struck by the ute.
Police have released images of the ute involved, along with two people they want to speak to about the incident.
“The behaviour towards police was dangerous and it was fortunate that no staff or other members of the public were injured.
“Dashcam and video footage of the activity would also assist ongoing inquiries and those in possession of any footage are asked to provide that to police.”
Videos have been posted online, including one that captured the moment a white flat-deck ute rammed into the back of a police car.
The video then shows a police officer running up to the passenger side window and striking it.
About 30 police officers, armed with riot shields, were on the scene where more than 200 cars and their occupants had gathered.
Attendees were also injured, with at least one man getting hit by a car as it did a burnout while others set off firecrackers.
The organiser of the Levin event told 1News at Six the boy racers were “here to stay” and told Levin residents: “watch out for your intersections because we’re coming back”.
At the time, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said he planned to raise the possibility of introducing legislation about impounding cars with the Minister of Transport. Mitchell believed current legislation allowed seized cars to be returned after some time.
“I want to seize the vehicles and keep them,” Mitchell said.