As seen on a video still, a police car was rammed by a white ute as officers tried to control a large mob of youths in central Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

The events were increasingly centred around disorder, he said, with some participants intentionally ramming police vehicles.

Earlier today, police released photos of a ute that damaged a police car when it rammed into them during last night’s Hamilton event.

Three other police cars were damaged by the large crowd which police described as “hostile and violent”.

The situation was aggravated by online commentary that encouraged the behaviour, Cahill said.

He warned that those found to have incited violence online could face charges, in addition to charges stemming from their actions at the events.

“I think the courts need to send a pretty clear message to these people..m.they’re going to face the consequences if they’re found guilty of offending at these events.”

The potential for serious harm at these meetups was high, Cahill said.

“Someone just needs to be standing slightly in the wrong place... and suddenly you’ve got people seriously injured, or, you know, before long, someone will get killed.

“If there’s video footage that shows them breaking the law... they can expect a visit.”

The event, dubbed the “Hamilton invasion”, encouraged car enthusiasts to gather at various Hamilton locations last night to drift illegally.

Inspector Neil Faulkner said police initially received reports of a “large gathering of cars” at the intersection of Horotiu Rd and Great South Rd, about 2.15am.

“Attending staff initially dispersed the crowds and the vehicles moved on to converge near the Base in Northgate.”

Police have released images of the ute that allegedly damaged a police car at a Hamilton boy racer event. Photo / NZ Police

Faulkner said the crowd became “hostile” towards police and officers were put at “serious risk” by the crowd due to the increasingly violent behaviour.

“In one instance, a vehicle allegedly reversed at speed towards a police car, which staff were standing in front of. Video of the incident shows officer being forced to jump to safety to avoid being struck by the ute.

Police have released images of the ute involved, along with two people they want to speak to about the incident.

“The behaviour towards police was dangerous and it was fortunate that no staff or other members of the public were injured.

“Dashcam and video footage of the activity would also assist ongoing inquiries and those in possession of any footage are asked to provide that to police.”

Videos have been posted online, including one that captured the moment a white flat-deck ute rammed into the back of a police car.

The video then shows a police officer running up to the passenger side window and striking it.

Footage has emerged online of a ute ramming a police car in Hamilton.

The act was met with shock and cheers from the disorderly crowd as the ute sped away.

An alleged organiser of the meetup reposted the video to social media and said he “hoped the [officers] got whiplash”.

“[They] spent the whole night man-handling people out of their cars for not having the right licence or not wearing seatbelts,” the person claimed.

Footage posted to social media showed hundreds of participants and multiple police cars and officers attempting to shut the event down.

Organisers encouraged participants to hold their ground, claiming the police could “not move them on”.

Earlier this year, police were also met with violence at a Levin boy racer event.

In June, two police officers suffered injuries after they were pelted with rocks and bottles while attending the scene of a large car meet.

About 30 police officers, armed with riot shields, were on the scene where more than 200 cars and their occupants had gathered.

Attendees were also injured, with at least one man getting hit by a car as it did a burnout while others set off firecrackers.

Police are cracking down on anti-social gatherings, such as the one that saw hundreds of cars gather around Levin in June. Photo / NZ Police

The organiser of the Levin event told 1News at Six the boy racers were “here to stay” and told Levin residents: “watch out for your intersections because we’re coming back”.

At the time, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said he planned to raise the possibility of introducing legislation about impounding cars with the Minister of Transport. Mitchell believed current legislation allowed seized cars to be returned after some time.

“I want to seize the vehicles and keep them,” Mitchell said.











