Downed tree delays SH1 traffic headed north from Auckland

Aucklanders hoping to get an early start with trips to the Northland region today were encountering a traffic headache early this morning.
Northbound lanes of State Highway 1, north of Whangaparāoa and just before Puhoi, were blocked by a fallen tree, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported.
Delays can be expected in both directions just north of the Johnstones Hill Tunnel, the
agency confirmed just after 6.30am.
By 8am, most of the backup was confined to northbound lanes.
"Contractors are on site and stop/go traffic management is in place to remove the tree," the agency reported.
Delays of 10 to 15 minutes are expected for northbound travel between Silverdale and Warkworth.