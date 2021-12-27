Motorcyclist dead following serious three-vehicle crash in Huntly

There is heavy traffic on the northern side of the Puhoi tunnel on State Highway 1. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A person has died following a serious crash on Great South Rd in Huntly.

The crash was reported to police just after 2pm and involved three vehicles.

A police spokesperson said a motorcyclist died at the scene.

Diversions are being put in place at SH1 and Tainui Bridge, SH1 and the Taupiri roundabout, and Great South Rd and Gordonton. Just after 7pm, police said the road is expected to reopen shortly.

Meanwhile, motorists travelling north face large delays after a serious crash closed a section on State Highway 1.

A serious multiple-vehicle crash occurred just before 4.30pm, between Waiwhiu Conical Peak Rd and Saunders Rd.

SH1 WELLSFORD TO WARKWORTH, AUCKLAND - SERIOUS CRASH - 4:50PM

Due to a serious crash, the state highway is now CLOSED north of the Wilson Rd intersection. Please expect DELAYS & avoid this area if possible. An update will be provided when the road status has changed. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/KdxcWGWdUW — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 27, 2021

State Highway 1 at Dome Forest is currently closed following a serious multiple-vehicle crash.

St John has confirmed five people were injured in the crash, one seriously while the others have minor injuries.

Motorists are being told to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Earlier today, motorists travelling to Northland were told to avoid State Highway 1 or face worsening delays as congestion hits traffic north of Auckland.

Currently, holidaymakers from Auckland are waiting about 1 hour, 20 minutes to travel to Wellsford due to queues at Puhoi - a trip which normally takes less than an hour.

Diversions are in place at SH1 and Kaipara Flats Rd and at SH1 and Wayby Valley Rd.

Images on social media have indicated queues this morning stretched almost 10km.

Delays between Auckland and Matakana were expected to grow this afternoon as people travelled north ahead of the Hidden Valley Festival on January 2.

Delays were exacerbated by a crash near Northcote earlier today, which saw the right northbound lane blocked. It had since been cleared.

A crash near Northcote on SH1 also held up traffic heading north. Photo / Waka Kotahi

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson advised people to use the alternative route from Silverdale to Kaukapakapa via Kahikitea Flat Rd, though there were still some short delays on this route.

The spokesperson asked people to be patient and drive to the conditions.

"For people yet to hit the road, make sure to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for your journey."

Further down the North Island, Travellers leaving the capital would encounter similar delays. Waka Kotahi indicated people would be waiting more than an hour between Waikanae and Ōtaki.

SH1 WAIKANAE TO ŌTAKI, NORTHBOUND - DELAYS - 12:15PM

Due to holiday congestion, road users can expect 60 to 75 min DELAYS along this route. Please allow extra time for your journey. ^LB pic.twitter.com/lZNJTeO5Aa — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) December 26, 2021

It comes as 17 people have died on the country's roads over the past 10 days, three on Christmas Day alone.

Assistant Police Commissioner Bruce O'Brien labelled the period "absolutely horrendous", which has also seen five people die since the country's official road toll kicked off on Christmas Eve.

"It's a real tragic start ... we're still seeing the same trends; excessive speed, impairment either alcohol, drugs or fatigue, people still using distraction devices such as cellphones and people still not wearing their seatbelts."

The deaths occurred near Taupō on Christmas Eve, in Gordonton, Hamilton, about 9.20am on Christmas Day and another on SH1 Otago at the same time, New Windsor, Auckland about 10.15pm followed by another crash on the Lewis Pass about 3.30am on Boxing Day.