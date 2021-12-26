Second death in Waipū crash takes Northland's road toll to 32

Senior Constable Warren Bunn, of the police Serious Crash Unit, carries out a scene examination at the site of Waipū's fatal accident on December 23. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland's road toll has reached 32 following the death of an 80-year-old man on Monday morning from a serious crash in Waipū two days before Christmas.

The head-on crash in Waipū tragically killed the man's wife, Jean Muriel Stewart, 80, while he was airlifted to intensive care in Auckland following the collision.

The Maungaturoto couple were travelling northbound along State Highway 1 when their Hyundai station wagon and a southbound Land Rover collided head-on shortly before 1pm on Thursday. The husband was airlifted to Auckland Hospital and transferred to the ICU the same day.

The police investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing, says a Northland Police spokesperson.

"Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time," police said when releasing the name.

Serious Crash Unit Senior Constable Warren Bunn said one of the vehicles had crossed the centreline on a stretch of highway between Mountfield Rd and Rosythe Rd, about 35km south of Whangarei.

Bunn urged people travelling below the speed limits to be considerate and allow other vehicles to pass when and where appropriate.

"... as a driver not only are you responsible for your own vehicle but also for what's in your environment," Bunn said.

"As in, what's behind me? Am I going too slow? Do I have 20 cars behind me, maybe I should pull over. If it's raining and wet, adjust your driving, keep your spacing."

This fatal collision takes this year's road toll in Northland to 32, ahead of last year's total of 29 road fatalities.

Anyone who may have seen the Waipū crash or the vehicles driving beforehand is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 211223/3317.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's Communities at Risk register showed Northland was one of five regions, from 14, with the highest personal risk of death or serious injury on the road related to drugs and alcohol.