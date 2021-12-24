Waipū fatal crash: 80yo husband loses wife two days before Christmas

Senior Constable Warren Bunn, of the police Serious Crash Unit, carries out a scene examination at the site of Thursday's fatal in Waipū. Photo / Michael Cunningham

An 80-year-old man remains in intensive care in Auckland following a serious crash in Waipū that tragically killed his wife two days before Christmas.

The couple, both 80 from Maungatūroto, was travelling northbound along State Highway 1 when their Hyundai station wagon and a southbound Land Rover collided head-on shortly before 1pm on Thursday.

Serious Crash Unit Senior Constable Warren Bunn said one of the vehicles had crossed the centreline on a stretch of highway between Mountfield Rd and Rosythe Rd, around 35km south of Whangārei.

The husband, who was driving, was airlifted to Auckland Hospital and transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.

The 75-year-old driver of the Land Rover was cared for at the scene by paramedics and did not require hospital treatment for his minor injuries.

Bunn said everyone involved had been wearing a seatbelt.

Traffic volumes are expected to swell as summer holidaymakers hit the region's roads for a much-needed break north.

With that in mind, Bunn reminded motorists to drive considerately.

"If there's heaps of traffic out there you've just got to accept you have to go with the flow."

He urged people travelling below the speed limits to be considerate and allow other vehicles to pass when and where appropriate.

"...as a driver not only are you responsible for your own vehicle but also for what's in your environment," Bunn said.

"As in, what's behind me? Am I going too slow? Do I have 20 cars behind me, maybe I should pull over. If it's raining and wet, adjust your driving, keep your spacing."

Thursday's fatal collision takes this year's road toll to 31, ahead of last year's total of 29 road fatalities.

Bunn asked anyone in the area who may have seen the Waipū crash or the vehicles driving beforehand to contact police on 105 and quote file number 211223/3317.