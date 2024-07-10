“Authority to make decisions regarding fluoridation rests with the Director-General of Health, not the Tararua District Council,” the spokesperson said.

The directive to add fluoride to Dannevirke's drinking water has not been popular with all Tararua District residents. Photo / iStock

The council said this was reiterated recently in correspondence between the mayor and the ministry, where the council requested to delay the fluoridation until the legal certainty regarding the direction to fluoridate was finalised.

Group manager infrastructure Hamish Featonby acknowledged community members who felt the council should be making a “harder stand” against the directive.

“They think council can simply decide not to proceed whereas, in truth, if we do not comply with the direction, financial penalties will be levied against TDC until we comply.”

He was aware that not all were against the fluoridation of Dannevirke’s water supply and said the water was safe to drink.

“There are members of the community from all walks of life (including medical professionals) who are concerned at the overall dental health statistics in Dannevirke, who trust the scientific research and believe that fluoridation is necessary to address the dental health situation in Dannevirke.”

Despite community concern around the issue, the Health (Fluoridation of Drinking Water) Act, states: “If a local authority receives a direction to fluoridate its water supply, it is not required to consult with the community on any matter related to the direction”.

Dannevirke comes under the MidCentral District Health Board area and data in 2020 showed that for children aged up to 12 in the rohe, overall, 42 per cent of children had experienced tooth decay at age 5.

It was stated that it was reasonable to conclude that Dannevirke had significant levels of tooth decay.

Featonby encouraged those with an issue to address it with National’s Mike Butterick, the MP for the area.

“There are groups nationally and within the community set up specifically to question and challenge the decision to fluoridate water supplies.”

A council spokesperson said the council was committed to fulfilling its legal obligations by completing and commissioning the fluoridation plant.

“Currently, the directive only applies to the Dannevirke water supply, but the Director-General of Health is considering extending it to include the Woodville and Pahīatua water supplies.”

The council has received no further communications regarding other towns.

