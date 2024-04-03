A growing number of residents are calling on Tararua District Council to postpone adding fluoride to Dannevirke's drinking water.

Several residents sat in on the meeting to make known their opposition to fluoride being added to drinking water.

The council was ordered to add fluoride to the water under a directive from the director-general of health with an initial deadline of June 30, but that has been extended to August 28.

One resident, Nikki Kilmartin, spoke in the public forum on behalf of the ratepayers’ group.

“I’m here today to ask this council, to plead with this council, to please follow in the footsteps of other councils by applying to the Ministry of Health to defer, to postpone the fluoridation of the Dannevirke water supply at least until the 31st of December, 2024.”

She said another council, Nelson City Council, had already applied for and been granted an extension to the end of the year from the director general of health.

Other councils that have been given the directive to fluoridate would have to ask for an extension.

“Each of you has the perfect golden opportunity to follow the lead of the Nelson City Council.

“A golden opportunity to legitimately put a hold on fluoridation.”

She said she was representing a growing number of people in Dannevirke who were very passionate about not wanting fluoride in their water.

“We have been making every effort to tell you, our Tararua District Council, that we do not consent to forced medication.”

The resident said the number of those opposed to fluoridation is growing and “we are not going to go away”.

She said close to 600 ratepayers have signed a petition saying they do not want fluoride put into their drinking water.

A public meeting has been planned for 7pm, April 23 at The Hub where both sides of the issue would be presented.

Mayor Tracey Collis said a letter from Nelson City Council had been forwarded to the chief executive and the council would be seeking advice.

