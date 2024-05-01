Mike Butterick cuts the ribbon on his Wairarapa electorate office in Masterton. Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis (second from left) was there for the opening.

Mike Butterick feels his role is to advocate for his community.

Which is why the Wairarapa MP is opening up clinics for people to come and talk to him or his staff about local issues.

There will be a weekly session every Tuesday in Dannevirke, as well as monthly sessions in Eketāhuna and Pahīatua.

Mike says while he will try to attend sessions, he will have to work around parliamentary sittings and his other commitments.

He says he’s aware some cases will be quite complex and might need an appointment, but otherwise people can come in and talk to a staff member.

“We’ve got some very capable people working in our team with a lot of experience, so it will be very much a team effort.”

Mike says it’s important to not only have visibility in the community but also accessibility.

“That’s an important part of the role is to be accessible.

“I think it’s really important for the community to have the means to be able to come and see us.”

He remains determined to be as involved in the community as he possibly can.

“Not only is it a real privilege to be involved in community events, but it’s a great way to stay in touch.”

Mike believes that one of the biggest criticisms of the Government has been a disconnection, especially between MPs and those at the coalface.

“To my mind the best way to address that is to be involved and to listen to the people at the coalface.

“Because local people ... understand the issues and by default they spend all their time thinking about the solutions.

“My role is to actually go out and ask and listen to them.”







