Dannevirke Community Board listens and distributes to local organisations

Brenda Lockie-Julian speaks to the Dannevirke Community Board on behalf of the anti-fluoride lobby.

Grants from the General Assistance Grant Scheme and a presentation from a lobby group were among items discussed at the April meeting of Dannevirke Community Board.

A deputation from the lobby group trying to prevent the fluoridation of Dannevirke’s town water supply spoke in public forum.

Representative of the anti-fluoride lobby and registered nurse Brenda Lockie-Julian said she was at the meeting to ensure that “the Community Board representing and advocating for us the residents and community of Dannevirke to council are made fully aware and are brought up to date with proceedings thus far on this polarising topic”.

Her arguments were backed up by health professional Kim Phelp,s who spoke on the detrimental effects of fluoridation on human health.

Next on the agenda was the request to fund the Town Hall Hire for the Anzac Concert which was passed unanimously, the cost being $276 which included heating should it be needed.

Funds were allocated from the General Assistance Grant Scheme to meet the requests from community groups.

This fund from Tararua District Council also covers costs like an Anzac wreath and the Wackrow Memorial Youth Awards.

A balance of $15,951.82 was available and requests from 12 applications totalled $17,807.50. Each request was carefully considered on its merits and whether applicants had benefitted in previous years. The following funds were allocated:

$1000 Dannevirke Gallery of History Administration costs

$1000 Phil Lamason Heritage Centre Trust Glengarry Settlement Signage

$1000 Dannevirke Squash Club Lighting

$1000 Herbertville Hall and Community Incorporated Society Costs

$1000 Alzheimer’s Manawatu Staff Travel Costs

$800 Dannevirke Community Patrol Operation Costs

$500 Tararua Aquatic Community Trust Lifejackets

$500 Pongaroa Craft Group Running Costs

$500 Dannevirke Basketball Association Hall Hireage

$350 Cottage Quilters Hall Hireage

$239 DMC Dannevirke Multi-sport Complex Hall Hireage – Ball

The balance of the money was reserved for later requests.

A report from the council stated half the recycled items collected are being sent to landfill because the pickups are contaminated with ordinary rubbish.

Group manager infrastructure Hamish Featonby said this was a nationwide issue but staff were checking some pickups.

Dannevirke's dam is currently stable. Photo / Paul Taylor

Progress on Dannevirke’s impounded supply was questioned and a report from Three Waters manager Roger Earp said extensive daily monitoring indicated the impounded supply was stable with a loss of only 2.6 litres per second, costing for the repair had been assessed and was expected soon from engineers Tonkin and Taylor and the drilling for new water sources had not been successful over the summer.

Earp said the focus at present was on reducing water demand, saying systems across the whole district are enough to supply double the district’s needs.

Further information would be soon available but board members were frustrated at the slow progress

Concern about the vandalism to Dannevirke’s entrance signs drew solid support from board members for action, along with the upgrade of the Domain gardens. They were told funding would have to wait until the next round of the Long-Term Plan.

Deputy chairmen Terry Hynes said it was frustrating as good people wanted to help but were not being encouraged by the council.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist based in Dannevirke. For the past 11 years he has covered any community story telling good news about the district.















