Dannevirke group again pleads to Tararua District Council to consult on fluoridation

Spokeswoman Leonie Belmont pleads for Tararua District Council to consult again on fluoridation.

A deputation from the anti-fluoride lobby has once again pleaded with Tararua District Council for more consultation over fluoridation in Dannevirke.

Speakers Linda Manning and Leonie Belmont spoke at the May meetingabout the anti-fluoride debate and once again requested the council to reconsider the issue, initially apologising for the abuse councillors received at the first public meeting.

Belmont requested the council listen to modern research on the effects of fluoride, saying it was not too late to have a dialogue asking councillors how they would feel if in years to come they would be remembered as fluoridating the water.

In response, councillor Steve Wallace said he had spoken to five doctors and five dentists who all supported fluoridation.

Councillor Peter Johns asked if the lobby thought the combined research of the medical fraternity was wrong.

Councillor Scott Gilmore asked whether the lobby thought the NZ Medical and Dental professionals would knowingly harm their communities to obey the law which had just been confirmed again a few days before.

Mayor Tracey Collis said the request could not be considered in the next few weeks because the council was busy focusing on submissions to the latest Long-Term Plan.