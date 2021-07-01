Cyclist in hospital and State Highway 1 closed after Invercargill crash

A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries and a section of State Highway 1 is closed following a crash in Invercargill tonight.

A serious crash involving a car and a cyclist was reported to police just before 9.30pm which occurred at the intersection of SH1/Tay St and Macmaster St.

The cyclist was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

A stretch of the state highway between Queens Dr and Mary St is closed and diversions are in place. It would likely be closed until police could conduct a scene examination.

