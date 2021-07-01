Thousands in Rotorua lose power after car hits powerpole

Emergency services attend the scene where a car crashed into a powerpole. Photo / Supplied

Emergency services attend the scene where a car crashed into a powerpole. Photo / Supplied

Nearly 2000 customers lost power in Rotorua after a car crashed into a powerpole last night.

Emergency services attended the single vehicle crash that occurred just before 9pm on Springfield Rd, near Utuhina Rd, which left a powerpole almost on its side and surrounding areas without power.

Scene of the crash on Thursday night. Photo / Supplied

Initial estimations had almost 2000 Unison customers affected in various Rotorua suburbs including Springfield and Tihiotonga and some rural areas south of the city.

Power was expected to be restored to all areas by 10.50pm, however according to the Unison outages page, 128 customers were still without power this morning.

The estimated restoration time is 8.30am.

Crash scene on Springfield Rd. Photo / Supplied

Police said one person was reportedly injured in the crash but didn't require hospital treatment.

The crash site, which was between Douglas St and Regent St along Springfield Rd, was cordoned off.

More to come