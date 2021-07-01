Crash involving car, truck and power pole in Merivale, Christchurch

Police are responding to a crash involving a car, a truck and a power pole in Christchurch.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Carlton Mill Rd at 11.36am on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said the road is reported to be blocked.
Read More
- Fatal SH5 crash: Police seek witnesses to crash that killed two, injured five south of Rotorua ...
- Tour de France: Fan involved in crash at Tour de France arrested - NZ Herald
- Fan takes drastic action after causing shocking Tour de France crash - NZ Herald
- Car crash near Haumoana, man in serious condition in hospital - NZ Herald
A St John spokesperson said one person was treated at the scene.