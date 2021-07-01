Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Crash involving car, truck and power pole in Merivale, Christchurch

Quick Read
The crash on Carlton Mill Rd on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

Devon Bolger
By:

Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Police are responding to a crash involving a car, a truck and a power pole in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Carlton Mill Rd at 11.36am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the road is reported to be blocked.

A St John spokesperson said one person was treated at the scene.