Crash involving car, truck and power pole in Merivale, Christchurch

The crash on Carlton Mill Rd on Thursday. Photo / George Heard

Police are responding to a crash involving a car, a truck and a power pole in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Carlton Mill Rd at 11.36am on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the road is reported to be blocked.

A St John spokesperson said one person was treated at the scene.