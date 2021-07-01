Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

All lanes on Auckland's Northwestern motorway reopened after crash injures four

Quick Read
Traffic backed up on the Northwestern Motorway. Photo / via NZTA

Traffic backed up on the Northwestern Motorway. Photo / via NZTA

NZ Herald

Four people are injured after a truck and three cars crashed on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway around 4.45pm.

A St John spokesperson said one person was in a serious condition and three others sustained minor injuries.

The person with serious injuries had since improved to moderate condition.

The crash blocked two right-hand city-bound lanes, causing delays, but all lanes had since reopened.

An Auckland motorway lane is blocked following a multi-car crash. Photo / NZTA
An Auckland motorway lane is blocked following a multi-car crash. Photo / NZTA

A police spokesperson said the crash was near Massey, under the Huruhuru Rd overbridge. It was reported around 4.45pm.

Subscribe to Premium