All lanes on Auckland's Northwestern motorway reopened after crash injures four

Traffic backed up on the Northwestern Motorway. Photo / via NZTA

Traffic backed up on the Northwestern Motorway. Photo / via NZTA

Four people are injured after a truck and three cars crashed on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway around 4.45pm.

A St John spokesperson said one person was in a serious condition and three others sustained minor injuries.

The person with serious injuries had since improved to moderate condition.

The crash blocked two right-hand city-bound lanes, causing delays, but all lanes had since reopened.

An Auckland motorway lane is blocked following a multi-car crash. Photo / NZTA

A police spokesperson said the crash was near Massey, under the Huruhuru Rd overbridge. It was reported around 4.45pm.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY - UPDATE 5:10PM

The crash continues to block the right southbound lane near Lincoln Rd off-ramp. Emergency services are working to CLEAR the crash as quickly as possible with delays now back to #SH18 Trig Rd off-ramp. More: https://t.co/fJq6fbalWi. ^MF pic.twitter.com/rR7qCt8zx4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) July 1, 2021