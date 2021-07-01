All lanes on Auckland's Northwestern motorway reopened after crash injures four

Four people are injured after a truck and three cars crashed on Auckland's Northwestern Motorway around 4.45pm.
A St John spokesperson said one person was in a serious condition and three others sustained minor injuries.
The person with serious injuries had since improved to moderate condition.
The crash blocked two right-hand city-bound lanes, causing delays, but all lanes had since reopened.
A police spokesperson said the crash was near Massey, under the Huruhuru Rd overbridge. It was reported around 4.45pm.