'Happy heavenly 60th': World remembers Princess Diana on her 60th birthday

3 minutes to read
Princess Diana would have turned 60 today. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald

Princess Diana would have turned 60 years old today - and on would have been a milestone birthday for the Princess of Wales, people all over the world are taking time to pay tribute to "the People's Princess".

As Diana's son, Prince Harry and Prince William, prepare to unveil a statue of their mum in Kensington Garden, tributes for the late princess have began to flow on social media.

Diana Frances Spencer was born on July 1, 1961, in Sandringham, Norfolk, England.

A dedicated mother to her two sons and a passionate activist about a myriad of causes, the Princess of Wales was adored all over the world and news of her tragic death in a car crash in Paris devastated everyone who admired her.

Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry. Photo / Getty Images
Diana, Princess Of Wales, visits a minefield being cleared in Angola. Photo / Getty Images
Princess Diana died on August 21, 1997, aged 36.