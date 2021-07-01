'Happy heavenly 60th': World remembers Princess Diana on her 60th birthday

Princess Diana would have turned 60 today. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Diana would have turned 60 years old today - and on would have been a milestone birthday for the Princess of Wales, people all over the world are taking time to pay tribute to "the People's Princess".

As Diana's son, Prince Harry and Prince William, prepare to unveil a statue of their mum in Kensington Garden, tributes for the late princess have began to flow on social media.

Today would have been the 60th birthday of Diana, Princess of Wales

During her life she attended several sittings with our artists so they could perfectly recreate her likeness ✨ pic.twitter.com/lHhNTT7h4z — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) July 1, 2021

“Every one of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves.”



—Diana, Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/8uVYwLqHGS — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 1, 2021

Diana remembered on what would have been her 60th birthday. This is Lady Diana Spencer at the Royal Academy of Arts in June 1981, seven weeks before her wedding. #Diana60 #DianaAt60 pic.twitter.com/UPjFGh9n89 — Majesty/Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) July 1, 2021

Diana, Princess of Wales would have been 60 today. I remember covering a charity engagement at @TheSavoyLondon in 1991 on her 30th. The royal correspondents were all invited. Champagne flowed, Phil Collins sang “Another Day in Paradise”. Time flies. RIP Ma’am. — Robert Jobson (@theroyaleditor) July 1, 2021

Today would've been Princess Diana's 60th birthday.



An important opportunity to celebrate her incredible legacy and the impact she made on public perceptions of HIV.



'Princess Diana challenged HIV stigma with every hug,' writes our CEO @ianrgreen #Diana60 — Terrence Higgins Trust (@THTorguk) July 1, 2021

Diana Frances Spencer was born on July 1, 1961, in Sandringham, Norfolk, England.

A dedicated mother to her two sons and a passionate activist about a myriad of causes, the Princess of Wales was adored all over the world and news of her tragic death in a car crash in Paris devastated everyone who admired her.

Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry. Photo / Getty Images

Diana, Princess Of Wales, visits a minefield being cleared in Angola. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Diana died on August 21, 1997, aged 36.