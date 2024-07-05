The charge carries a maximum possible sentence of three months’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $4500.

Police put extra officers on duty in the Henderson area a week after the crash as Rasmussen was farewelled.

Head Hunters members gather outside a Henderson funeral home for awaiting the tangi for fellow member Sam Rasmussen, who died in a motorcycle accident in New Lynn on 13 March 2024. Photo / Michael Craig

“Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving-related offending will not be tolerated and any of this behaviour can expect to be met with enforcement action,” Waitematā West Area Commander Jason Edwards warned at the time.

In the end, however, no problems with the procession were reported.

Sam Rasmussen , who died after a motorcycle crash on March 13, 2024.

Photos and footage of the tangi showed dozens of people on motorbikes joining a hearse as it took Rasmussen’s remains to Waikumete Cemetery.

Hundreds attended the funeral, which included a large haka at the cemetery as patched members carried his coffin to the grave.

An online tribute by his family described their loved one, whose full name was Samuel George Rasmussen, as “dear son, partner, brother, uncle and loving father, and thee coolest G-Poppz”.

“Words cannot express the gratitude we have for all the messages of alofa, support and comfort received since Sam was called to rest,” the tribute said.

The motorcycle and car collided at the intersection of Nikau St and Rimu St in New Lynn. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A physical tribute to Rasmussen, in the form of a large cross, was erected over Easter weekend at the intersection where the crash occurred. The intersection was also marked with burnout tracks forming the number 88 - an insignia adopted by the Head Hunters as “H” is the eighth letter of the alphabet.

Head Hunters members attend the large tangi in March 2024 for Sam Rasmussen, who died in a motorcycle accident in New Lynn. Photo / Michael Craig

Police has indicated in the immediate aftermath of the crash that they wanted to know about any sightings or CCTV of a Harley-Davidson motorbike having driven dangerously around that time.

