Police will be monitoring the tangi of Head Hunter gang member Sam Rasmussen after he died in a serious motorcycle accident in Auckland’s New Lynn last week.

Waitematā West Area Commander Jason Edwards said they will have staff in the Henderson area on Wednesday to ensure the safety of the community and to monitor traffic movement.

“Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving related offending will not be tolerated and any of this behaviour can expect to be met with enforcement action,” Edwards said.

Rasmussen died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Nikau St and Rimu St last Wednesday evening.

Sam Rasmussen's motorbike collided with another vehicle in Auckland’s New Lynn on 13 March. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing and have appealed for any sightings or CCTV footage of a Harley Davidson motorbike driving dangerously between Great North Rd, Rata St and Rimu St prior to the crash.

A Herald journalist at the scene said a motorbike was lying at the driver’s side of the car.

Edwards said “everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe and we ask you report any unlawful behaviour to police on 111 if it is happening now or 105 after the fact.”