Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Poll delivers a bitter pill for PM Christopher Luxon, a morale boost for Labour and Chris Hipkins - Claire Trevett

Claire Trevett
By
4 mins to read
Christopher Luxon holds post-Cabinet press conference

OPINION

As NZ First leader Winston Peters said about his party’s sub-5 per cent result in the latest 1News-Verian poll, it is far too early to give a “rats’ derriere” about a poll

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics