Emergency incident involving car and motorcycle unfolding in Auckland’s New Lynn

Emergency services are rushing to a serious crash between a vehicle and motorcycle in Auckland’s New Lynn this evening.

The crash occurred about 5.50pm at the intersection of Nikau St and Rimu St.

A badly damaged red vehicle can be seen on the road.

A Herald journalist at the scene said a motorbike is lying at the driver’s side of the car.

Debris is strewn across the intersection and all traffic is being diverted away from affected streets.

Police said the road is closed and diversions are in place.

“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing. More information will be released when we are in a position to do so.”

The incident is being described by Auckland Transport as “serious”.

It is causing delays on the bus route 166, says AT.

St John ambulance said it was alerted to a crash on the corner of Nikau and Rimu Sts at 5.52pm.

A spokesman said two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles responded.

He referred all further questions to police.

