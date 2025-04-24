He had initially been charged with rape, but later admitted a lesser charge of unlawful sexual connection with a person under 16, plus other charges linked to his supplying the victim with alcohol and drugs.
It saved the victim from having to give evidence at a trial, Judge Stephen Harrop said during sentencing in the Nelson District Court last week.
He also described the offending as none other than incest.
The victim, who was not in court for the sentencing, said in her victim impact statement that for a long time she had felt it had been her fault and had asked why her brother, now in his early 20s, had thought it was okay to do what he did.
When Judge Harrop summarised her statement, he told the defendant: “If there was a short way to tell you how much this has affected her, she would say she wished you had killed her afterwards”.
She wrote that she would have preferred dying over losing the brother she had loved and who had betrayed her in such a way.
“She misses you and hates you, and wanted to die every day. It felt like she was slowly dying,” Judge Harrop read from her statement.
He said the extent of damage caused was evident in the mother’s statement.
The woman said no words existed that spoke of the canyon left in her heart and body.
“You damaged my baby. You have changed her pathway in life, and your younger sister who tried to help,” she said.
The defendant, whose name is suppressed to protect the victim and wider family, was homeless and living in a tent and had been cut off by his family.
Defence lawyer Tony Bamford said in arguing for a sentence other than prison, the personal loss was the greatest penalty a young man in his situation could ever suffer.
Crown prosecutor Jeremy Cameron said in asking the court to refrain from focusing on any latent drug or alcohol problem that the defendant’s conscious decision to disinhibit himself in such a way did not reduce his moral culpability.
Cameron said a key defining feature was the relationship between the pair and the breach of trust.
Judge Harrop said that the victim was in no way capable of consent.
“There’s no suggestion you did this to achieve a sexual goal; it was, however, highly relevant.
“You rendered her intoxicated and vulnerable.”
The judge accepted that the defendant was remorseful, but there was little to explain why he had done it.
From a starting point of four years in prison, the defendant was awarded credit for his guilty pleas, plus further credit for his youth and ability to rehabilitate.
Judge Harrop acknowledged that prison would be “very difficult” and counter-productive for a young person, but in weighing the gravity of the offending, he was satisfied such a sentence was appropriate.
The defendant was sentenced to two years and two months’ imprisonment on the charge of unlawful sexual connection.
He was sentenced to one month in prison, to be served concurrently, on the charge of supplying cannabis, and was convicted and discharged for supplying alcohol to a minor.
The defendant’s partner could be heard sobbing outside court as he was handcuffed and led away to begin his sentence.
Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.