Police say unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated as hundreds of Head Hunter gang members are set to descend on West Auckland to mourn the loss of a high-ranking member who died in a motorcycle accident.

Sam Rasmussen died after his Harley Davidson motorbike collided with another vehicle at a New Lynn intersection last week.

Rasmussen was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died.

Sam Rasmussen died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Nikau St and Rimu St, in New Lynn last Wednesday evening. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A service for friends and family was held last night.

A second service was due to take place at lunchtime today at a funeral home in Henderson before a burial at Waikumete Cemetery.

Waitematā West Area Commander Jason Edwards said police would have staff in the Henderson area to ensure the safety of the community and to monitor traffic movement.

“Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving-related offending will not be tolerated and any of this behaviour can expect to be met with enforcement action.

“Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe and we ask you report any unlawful behaviour to police on 111 if it is happening now or 105 after the fact.”

A tribute posted on Facebook by the Rasmussen family said: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear son, partner, brother, uncle and loving father, and thee coolest G-Poppz, Samuel George Rasmussen on the 13th March 2024.”

Head Hunters gang members are preparing to descend on West Auckland to mourn the death of Sam Rasmussen who died in a motorcycle accident. Photo / Facebook

“Words cannot express the gratitude we have for all the messages of alofa, support and comfort received since Sam was called to rest.”

Police earlier said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing and appealed for any sightings or CCTV footage of a Harley Davidson motorbike driving dangerously between Great North Rd, Rata St and Rimu St prior to the crash.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing and appealed for any sightings or CCTV footage. Photo / Hayden Woodward







