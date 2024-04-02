The lamp-post at the site where Head Hunter Sam Rasmusson crashed his motorcycle.

A cross has been erected on a lamp-post at the site in Auckland where senior Head Hunter gang member Sam Rasmussen crashed his motorcycle and later died, while tyre marks of the gang’s code 88 have been burned into the road.

Rasmussen died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Nikau St and Rimu St in New Lynn on March 13.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and have appealed for sightings or CCTV footage of a Harley-Davidson motorbike driving dangerously between Great North Rd, Rata St and Rimu St before the crash.

A Herald journalist who attended the crash scene said a motorbike was lying at the driver’s side of the car.

After the crash, tyre marks from burnouts in the shape of 88 – the eighth letters of the alphabet to represent the Head Hunters – were seared into the road at the accident site.

Tyre marks from burnouts on Rimu Rd in New Lynn at the scene where Head Hunters gang member Sam Rasmussen died in a motorcycle accident on March 13.

Rasmussen’s tangi was attended by hundreds of gang members, under the watchful eye of police. No problems were reported.

Over the Easter break, a cross was added to the lamp-post directly opposite the crash scene.

In a Facebook tribute, the Rasmussen whānau said: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear son, partner, brother, uncle and loving father, and thee coolest G-Poppz, Samuel George Rasmussen on the 13th March 2024.

“Words cannot express the gratitude we have for all the messages of alofa, support and comfort received since Sam was called to rest.

“I lift up my eyes to the mountains – where does my help come from? My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth (Psalm 121: 1-2).

“E fa’asaga a’e o’u mata i mauga, e o’o mai ai lo’u fesoasoani. O lo’u fesoasoani mai i LE ALII lea, o lē na faia le lagi ‘atoa ma le lalolagi (Salāmo 121: 1-2).”

One resident said it was ironic that the cross was erected over Easter weekend.

“Easter is about the resurrection, so good on them,” the resident said.