Hamilton police are urging Bader residents to not throw away clothing found on their property - in particular anything white coloured that doesn’t belong to them - as they probe the alleged murder of an 8-year-old boy.
Residents of Pine Ave, Anthony Cres and Ansford Pl are asked to urgently contact the police if they find any white clothing on their property that does not belong to them in the past week.
It comes after revelations the man accused of murdering 8-year-old Zahquiel Taipeti was trespassed by police for “suspicious behaviour” at a Hamilton motel hours before the alleged fatal attack.