The man allegedly attacked Zahquiel and his father with a hammer as they slept in bed.

Police are continuing their inquiries in the Bader area, after Zahquiel was killed on Sunday.

Zahquiel John Thomas Patrick Taipeti named as 8-year-old who died in the Hamilton suburb of Bader on Sunday evening. Photos / Mike Scott /supplied

It is alleged the murder-accused had been causing concern among residents of an inner city street on Sunday afternoon after going on to people’s properties.

The man is alleged to have then murdered the child and seriously injured two others, including Zahquiel’s father, Mitikiro Woods, as they slept.

Zahquiel is alleged to have been sleeping in the same room as his father when they were attacked.

A third victim was then allegedly attacked in an adjacent room.

The Herald understands Zahquiel and his father had recently returned to Hamilton from two family tangi.

Police at the scene in Hamilton where an 8-year-old boy died on Sunday following an attack in the Hamilton suburb of Bader. Photo / Mike Scott.

It has been alleged the defendant and the third victim had a tussle over the alleged murder weapon after he was attacked.

The 37-year-old murder-accused appeared briefly in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday.

The accused, whose name is suppressed, did not enter a plea to the charge of murder.

He was remanded to appear in the High Court in Hamilton on September 17.

‘Rest in eternal love’ - family

Since the family’s announcement of Zahquiel’s death, friends and relatives have posted tributes online in his honour.

“You didn’t deserve this Zah. Fly home to the arms of your mum,” one online tribute said.

Another family member wrote: “Rest in eternal love little cousin. Give mummy big hugs and loves from all of us.”

Zahquiel Taipete, 8, died after an attack in Hamilton. His father and another man were also injured.

“Go rock the heavens with your old lady, my boy,” posted another.

The family’s Facebook post said they planned to bring Zahquiel back “home” to Whakatāne.