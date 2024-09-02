The scene at Anthony Crescent, Bader in Hamilton where a violent incident has resulted in the death of a boy overnight. Photo / Mike Scott

”Rest in eternal love.”

Since the family’s announcement, friends and relatives have posted tributes online in Zahquiel’s honour.

”You didn’t deserve this Zah. Fly home to the arms of your mum,” one online tribute to Zahquiel said.

Another family member wrote: ”Rest in eternal love little cousin. Give mummy big hugs and loves from all of us.”

“Go rock the heavens with your old lady, my boy,” another post said.

The family’s Facebook post said they planned to bring Zahquiel back “home” to Whakatane.

”At this point we are still waiting on what’s happening. We are currently still in Hamilton.”

The Herald understands the assault involved weapons. One neighbour reported seeing a man with blood on his face leave the property on a bike.

Hamilton City field crime manager, Inspector Darrell Harpur, said police have now launched a homicide investigation.

Police were called around 5.20pm on Sunday to reports of a “violent altercation”. Three people were taken to hospital - the boy, with critical injuries, and two other adults who had moderate and serious injuries.

“Sadly, the boy died from his injuries yesterday evening,” police said in a statement today.

A neighbour told NZME she heard shouting coming from the property.

”It was quite aggressive shouting and I saw my neighbours go over and see what it was about.”

She said the street was normally “pretty quiet”.

”A lot of the houses in here are a little community.”

Another resident of the street, who also asked to be anonymous, said he wasn’t surprised to see a police presence at the address.

”People were coming and going all the time down there,” he said.

”Police are always down there. But once the ambulance turned up we knew it was different.”

A long-time resident of the area, who asked not to be named, said, ”All I know is there were three or four police cars here yesterday with an ambulance and a fire engine.”

He said he was aware the Bader neighbourhood had a reputation but had never had any negative experiences himself.

”It’s a pleasant street.”

A 37-year-old man who was arrested at the scene has now been charged with murder and assault, and is due to appear in Hamilton District Court today.

Nobody else is being sought in relation to the incident but police will remain in the area today, conducting further inquiries and a scene examination.