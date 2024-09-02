Zahquiel Taipeti was critically injured during the violent incident yesterday evening, which also put two adults in hospital.
“It is with great sadness and heartbreak that we announce the tragic passing of our boy Zahquiel John Thomas Patrick Taipeti,” a spokesperson of the family posted on Facebook.
The post named Zahquiel as the son of Mitikiro Woods and the late Shannon Taipeti. Woods was one of the two adults injured in yesterday’s attack. He remains in stable condition in hospital and was scheduled for surgery this afternoon.
Another family member wrote: ”Rest in eternal love little cousin. Give mummy big hugs and loves from all of us.”
“Go rock the heavens with your old lady, my boy,” another post said.
The family’s Facebook post said they planned to bring Zahquiel back “home” to Whakatane.
”At this point we are still waiting on what’s happening. We are currently still in Hamilton.”
The Herald understands the assault involved weapons. One neighbour reported seeing a man with blood on his face leave the property on a bike.
Hamilton City field crime manager, Inspector Darrell Harpur, said police have now launched a homicide investigation.
Police were called around 5.20pm on Sunday to reports of a “violent altercation”. Three people were taken to hospital - the boy, with critical injuries, and two other adults who had moderate and serious injuries.
“Sadly, the boy died from his injuries yesterday evening,” police said in a statement today.
A neighbour told NZME she heard shouting coming from the property.
”It was quite aggressive shouting and I saw my neighbours go over and see what it was about.”