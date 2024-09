The incident happened at a property on Anthony Crescent, Bader in Hamilton. Photo / Google

The incident happened at a property on Anthony Crescent, Bader in Hamilton. Photo / Google

A child has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a serious incident in Hamilton.

The Herald understands the incident involved weapons and police say two adults are also in hospital with injuries.

Police and St John ambulance were called to reports of a “violent altercation” at an address on Anthony Cr in Bader about 5.20pm.

Two adults at the property were also hurt. They were taken to Waikato Hospital, where they remain with moderate and serious injuries.