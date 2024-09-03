The man is alleged to have then murdered the child and seriously injured two others, including Zahquiel’s father, Mitikiro Woods, as they slept.

Zahquiel is alleged to have been sleeping in the same room as his father when they were attacked.

A third victim was then allegedly attacked in an adjacent room.

The Herald understands Zahquiel and his father had recently returned to Hamilton from two family tangi.

It has been alleged the defendant and the third victim had a tussle over the alleged murder weapon after he was attacked.

Zahquiel John Thomas Patrick Taipeti, 8, died on Sunday evening after an attack at a property in Hamilton. A man has appeared in Hamilton district court charged with his murder.

The 37-year-old murder accused appeared briefly in the Hamilton District Court yesterday where he was abused and given the middle finger by two men sitting in the public gallery, who then threatened him.

One yelled, “f*** you mother f*****, you’re going to get it bro” as he was escorted out, while the other yelled, “f****** dead man”, as he left.

The pair had earlier been booted after getting frustrated at how long the man’s appearance was taking.

“Where’s the (alleged) baby killer?”, one said as they were ushered out, “We’ve been waiting all day .. This is justice manifest”, while another man said, “that fulla’s a dead man walking”.

The accused, whose name is suppressed, did not enter a plea to the charge of murder.

He was remanded to appear in the High Court in Hamilton on September 17.

Emergency services were called to Zahquiel’s home at 5.20pm on Sunday.

All three injured were then taken to Waikato Hospital.

Police at the scene in Hamilton where an 8-year-old boy died overnight following an attack on a group in the Hamilton suburb of Bader. Photo / Mike Scott

Zahquiel died of his injuries in hospital on Sunday night.

The boy’s relatives have since posted of his “tragic passing” on Facebook.

The post named Zahquiel as the son of Woods and the late Shannon Taipeti.

Rachel Leota, Oranga Tamariki’s deputy chief executive of Tamariki & Whānau Services, said: “Oranga Tamariki is aware of the tragic death of a child in Hamilton. This is a police-led investigation, and all enquiries are best directed to them.”

The scene at Anthony Cres, Bader, where a violent incident resulted in the death of a boy overnight Sunday. Photo / Mike Scott

A neighbour told NZME she heard shouting coming from the property on Sunday evening.

“It was quite aggressive shouting and I saw my neighbours go over and see what it was about.”

She said the street was normally “pretty quiet”.

“A lot of the houses in here are a little community.”

Another resident of the street, who also asked to be anonymous, said “people were coming and going all the time down there”.

“But once the ambulance turned up we knew it was different.”

Police at the scene of a violent attack on Anthony Cres in Bader. Photo / Mike Scott

He said he was aware the Bader neighbourhood had a reputation but had never had any negative experiences himself.

“It’s a pleasant street.”

‘Rest in eternal love’ - family

Since the family’s announcement of Zahquiel’s death, friends and relatives have posted tributes online in his honour.

“You didn’t deserve this Zah. Fly home to the arms of your mum,” one online tribute said.

Another family member wrote: “Rest in eternal love little cousin. Give mummy big hugs and loves from all of us.”

“Go rock the heavens with your old lady, my boy,” posted another.

The family’s Facebook post said they planned to bring Zahquiel back “home” to Whakatane.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for nine years and has been a journalist for 20.



