It has been alleged the defendant and the third victim had a tussle over the alleged murder weapon after he was attacked.
The 37-year-old murder accused appeared briefly in the Hamilton District Court yesterday where he was abused and given the middle finger by two men sitting in the public gallery, who then threatened him.
One yelled, “f*** you mother f*****, you’re going to get it bro” as he was escorted out, while the other yelled, “f****** dead man”, as he left.
The pair had earlier been booted after getting frustrated at how long the man’s appearance was taking.
“Where’s the (alleged) baby killer?”, one said as they were ushered out, “We’ve been waiting all day .. This is justice manifest”, while another man said, “that fulla’s a dead man walking”.
The accused, whose name is suppressed, did not enter a plea to the charge of murder.
He was remanded to appear in the High Court in Hamilton on September 17.
Emergency services were called to Zahquiel’s home at 5.20pm on Sunday.
All three injured were then taken to Waikato Hospital.
Zahquiel died of his injuries in hospital on Sunday night.
The boy’s relatives have since posted of his “tragic passing” on Facebook.
The post named Zahquiel as the son of Woods and the late Shannon Taipeti.
Rachel Leota, Oranga Tamariki’s deputy chief executive of Tamariki & Whānau Services, said: “Oranga Tamariki is aware of the tragic death of a child in Hamilton. This is a police-led investigation, and all enquiries are best directed to them.”
A neighbour told NZME she heard shouting coming from the property on Sunday evening.
“It was quite aggressive shouting and I saw my neighbours go over and see what it was about.”