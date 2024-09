The incident happened at a property on Anthony Crescent, Bader, in Hamilton. Photo / Google

A child has died overnight following an attack on a group in the Hamilton suburb of Bader.

The 8-year-old boy was critically injured during the violent incident yesterday evening, which also put two adults in hospital.

The Herald understands the assault involved weapons.

Hamilton City field crime manager Inspector Darrell Harpur said police have now launched a homicide investigation.