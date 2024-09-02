Police say the boy was critically injured during a violent incident about 5.20pm yesterday evening at Anthony Cr in Bader, and two adults were injured and rushed to hospital.
Zahquiel was the son of Mitikiro Woods and Shannon Taipeti. Woods was one of the two adults injured in yesterday’s alleged attack. He remains in stable condition in hospital and was scheduled for surgery.
One neighbour reported seeing a man with blood on his face leave the property on a bike.
The accused also faces two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to two other men.
Appearing on behalf of the accused in court this afternoon, duty solicitor Maria Young asked for him to be remanded in custody without plea.
Community magistrate Ngaire Mascelle granted interim suppression and remanded the man in custody to reappear in the High Court at Hamilton on September 17.
A group of people who were waiting in the public gallery for the accused to be brought into court were kicked out after questioning the Community Magistrate about why the man’s name was called, but then another defendant was called instead.
There was then an outburst from the public gallery as the murder-accused finally appeared.
Others who were in court cried throughout the man’s appearance.
Hamilton City field crime manager, Inspector Darrell Harpur, said this morning police had launched a homicide investigation.
Police were called around 5.20pm on Sunday to reports of a “violent altercation”. Three people were taken to hospital - the boy, with critical injuries, and two other adults who had moderate and serious injuries.
“Sadly, the boy died from his injuries yesterday evening,” police said in a statement today.
A neighbour told NZME she heard shouting coming from the property.