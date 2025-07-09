Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

New Zealand woman killed by elephant: Alison Taylor, 67, will be ‘profoundly missed’, colleagues say

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Texas flooding death toll rises, Trump announced a 50% import tax, Inquiry focusing on 2021 lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

The Wellington woman killed by an elephant in Zambia was a community leader and volunteer, hailed for her dedication to others, and will be farewelled at a ceremony next month.

Alison Taylor died aged 67, alongside relative Easton Janet Taylor, 68, while on a safari in the southern African

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand