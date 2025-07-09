Alison Taylor died aged 67 in Zambia when an elephant charged at her. Photo / Supplied

She was deputy chairwoman of the Porirua Citizens Advice Bureau and “a valued and highly effective volunteer”, the bureau said.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the tragic news,” the bureau posted on social media.

“She will be profoundly missed. Our thoughts are with Alison’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

A death notice for Taylor placed in the Herald this morning said a farewell would be held in Wellington on Friday, August 15, with more details to come.

An elephant, much like this one, charged at and killed New Zealand woman Alison Taylor. Photo / File

Porirua City councillor Geoff Hayward told the Herald that Taylor’s death was devastating for the community and would make for “a tough time” for her grieving family.

“She really was the best of us, an inspiration,” Hayward said.

“It’s so sad that it takes moments like these to realise just how important it is to think beyond yourself and give to others – Alison definitely did that.

“She was always cheerful and helpful. I’ve met her a couple of times through her work at the CAB, and there would have been times when we would have seen each other on Tītahi Bay Beach where we walked our dogs,” he said.

Zambia’s Ministry of Tourism launched an investigation into the pair’s deaths and called the incident a tragedy.

The government agency released a statement on social media expressing “its deepest condolences following a tragic incident ... resulting in the loss of two international tourists”.

“A full investigation is currently under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. The ministry is working closely with relevant authorities, including the Department of National Parks and Wildlife, to ensure a thorough review is done,” the statement said.

“Zambia’s national parks are globally renowned for offering exceptional and authentic wildlife experiences. However, we wish to remind all visitors that these experiences take place in wilderness settings where wildlife behaves unpredictably.

“As such, we urge all guests to exercise caution and strictly follow the safety guidelines provided by their tour guides and escort scouts at all times.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

