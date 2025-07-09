Porirua City councillor Geoff Hayward told the Herald that Taylor’s death was devastating for the community and would make for “a tough time” for her grieving family.
“She really was the best of us, an inspiration,” Hayward said.
“It’s so sad that it takes moments like these to realise just how important it is to think beyond yourself and give to others – Alison definitely did that.
“She was always cheerful and helpful. I’ve met her a couple of times through her work at the CAB, and there would have been times when we would have seen each other on Tītahi Bay Beach where we walked our dogs,” he said.
Zambia’s Ministry of Tourism launched an investigation into the pair’s deaths and called the incident a tragedy.
“A full investigation is currently under way to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. The ministry is working closely with relevant authorities, including the Department of National Parks and Wildlife, to ensure a thorough review is done,” the statement said.
“Zambia’s national parks are globally renowned for offering exceptional and authentic wildlife experiences. However, we wish to remind all visitors that these experiences take place in wilderness settings where wildlife behaves unpredictably.
“As such, we urge all guests to exercise caution and strictly follow the safety guidelines provided by their tour guides and escort scouts at all times.”
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.